Kenosha streets division ready for anything: rain, sleet or snow

KENOSHA, Wis. — As Kenosha readies for what is expected to be its first significant snowstorm in months, city crews are prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

The City of Kenosha Streets Division has its full crew available – over 100 workers – for overnight shifts Monday into Tuesday.

It would be the city’s first full plow run since March 2022.

“Anything over two inches for the city of Kenosha is a full plow,” Street Superintendent Rick Desotell said. “So that means a full complement that’s 46 pieces of equipment with motors, graters, trucks, crew trucks and staffing and everything for two shifts.”

Kenosha’s position along Lake Michigan makes it one of the toughest areas to predict snowfall. A mix of rain and snow is possible near the lakefront with heavy snow expected inland.

Some areas could receive up to 10 inches.

For Desotell, no snow is good snow. For other Kenosha residents, like Sharon Rossow, it doesn’t seem like winter without it.

“I’m not going to complain, but it’s hard to get into the festive feeling without a little bit of snow,” Rossow said.

Kenosha’s Jennifer Doherty said she feels the same way.

“I think we’ll get what they’re saying, three to five (inches), but I hope we get 10,” Doherty said. “It’s so beautiful when it’s snowing and you don’t have to be in it.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip