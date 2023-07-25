Kenosha police standoff underway at 54th Street and 21st Avenue

KENOSHA, Wis. — A standoff between Kenosha police and a suspect is underway at a home near 54th Street and 21st Avenue.

The Kenosha Police Department said around 7:15 p.m. that there was an active scene in the 2100 block of 54th Street. A suspect is currently contained inside a home in the area.

TMJ4 News crews on the scene say around 9:25 p.m., an officer announced, "This is Kenosha Police Department. Anyone inside (21XX) 54th Street, come out with your hands up."

WATCH: Video from the scene

Kenosha standoff

Police have closed off 22nd Ave. between 55th and 53rd streets, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

