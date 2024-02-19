Kenosha Sheriff's K9 Riggs assists in I-94 auto theft chase, arrest

KENOSHA, Wis. — If you’re going to steal a car and drive it through Kenosha County, don’t do it when K9 Riggs is nearby.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was involved in its second pursuit in two days involving stolen vehicles fleeing on I-94.

Multiple vehicles were stolen Sunday morning from a Milwaukee area dealership. Dash cam video shows law enforcement chasing several luxury SUVs on I-94 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

On Monday, Kenosha Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Colin Coultrip was on his way into work when he was alerted of another stolen vehicle out of Illinois.

Coultrip was nearby and tracked the vehicle in Kenosha. He followed it until deputies arrived on an I-94 frontage road just north of Highway 50. The driver exited and ran.

“Leave him,” said Coultrip on dash cam footage.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department conveniently had its K9 unit ready for training in the area. It became on-the-job training.

K9 Riggs and Kenosha Sheriff’s deputy Terry Tifft quickly located the suspect, who was taken into custody in a wooden area.

“I located (the driver) and with the help of other deputies we were able to conduct a felony stop without damage to the car and no injuries,” Coultrip said. “Then K9 Riggs came in and helped us out and saved the day.”

In 2021, K9 Riggs and his handler deputy T.J. Tifft apprehended a homicide suspect in Bristol. He was taken into custody after shooting Riggs in the forehead.

Riggs and Tifft were honored with the Purple Heart and Silver Star Award.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip