Kenosha senior citizens feel the love on Valentine's Day

KENOSHA, Wis. — Senior citizens received a special delivery with over 600 hand-written Valentine’s Day cards distributed throughout the Kenosha-Racine area on Wednesday.

It was a project created by Senior Helpers of Racine and Kenosha. The senior care organization asked local students to make cards for local senior citizens.

“We wanted to let them know in a small way that people are thinking about them and they’re loved,” said Jennie Payes, owner of Senior Helpers of Racine and Kenosha.

The first of eight stops was at Cedarhurst Senior Living, 8351 Sheridan Road. Nearly 50 residents received cards and candy.

Some even got a stuffed animal.

“It makes me feel like I’m being remembered, and I like that,” said Linda Longstreet, who lives at Cedarhurst. “I’m not alone.”

Cedarhurst resident Janet Meyer said Valentine’s Day is one of her favorite days of the year.

It brought back memories of exchanging Valentine’s Day cards with secret admirers at school.

“It’s a special day,” Meyer said. “Someone can give you something that makes you feel good.”

Payes said it’s a day that everyone should feel loved.

“That’s important,” Payes said. “We want to do everything we can to encourage that.”

