Kenosha Reuther basketball opens unique season against Kenosha Police

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department was more than willing to volunteer its services to help out the Reuther boys basketball team.

The generosity ended there.

The Bulldogs unofficially opened their season – playing one of the most unique schedules imaginable -- with a 39-10 loss against the Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday.

Reuther was forced to cancel its season due to recent changes in Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, according to Reuther Athletic Director Jeman Houze.

Instead of calling off the season entirely, Houze reached out to local organizations for help.

The Kenosha Police Department, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Kenosha Fire Department and the Reuther staff were added to the schedule.

“When we learned Reuther’s season was cancelled, we were a little concerned because we know what basketball means to the school,” Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said. “We know that sports keep kids engaged.”

Utilizing their size, strength and surprising athleticism, KPD’s team of 15 officers dominated from the opening tip.

KPD led 20-5 at halftime. Officers dazzled the crowd in the second half with several alley-oops and no-look passes.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI The Reuther boys basketball team unofficially opened its season with a 39-10 loss against the Kenosha Police Department on Tuesday at Reuther.

“KPD put a beating on them,” Houze said. “All the acrobats they were doing and fancy passes. I thought that was the Harlem Globetrotters out there.”

Reuther Student Resource Officer Joshua Goldberg helped organize the game. Goldberg said he listened to plenty of smack talk throughout the school day.

The friendly chirping ended shortly after tip-off.

"We said we were going to come in here and win,” Goldberg said. “I think we made a statement.”

It won’t get any easier for the Bulldogs.

Reuther hosts the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The BGCK is led by Tremper boys basketball coach Brandon Morris, a former St. Joseph Catholic Academy and UW-Green Bay standout.

Reuther continues its schedule against the Kenosha Fire Department (Dec. 13) and the Reuther staff (Dec. 18).

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip