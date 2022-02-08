Kenosha Restaurant Week features 50 spots to eat

KENOSHA — Get your appetites ready. Kenosha Restaurant Week is coming up, and there are tons of delicious options you can't miss.

This year there are 50 restaurants taking part in the nine day event from Feb. 19 to the 27. All types of eateries are included from dessert places to cafes to breakfast spots to evening restaurants.

Each place will be offering discounts and deals specific menu items. However, you need to go to the Visit Kenosha website to determine if those deals are for dine-in and/or carry-out.

This is a great way to give back to local restaurants that are often family owned. It's no secret that restaurants were hit hard since March 2020, and this is a good way to show your appreciation for your favorite eateries.

