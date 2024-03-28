Kenosha residents pack the Rhode for annual Bowls and Books event

KENOSHA, Wis. — It was a perfect day to enjoy soup and support local theater.

A packed crowd gathered for two sessions – lunch and dinner – for the 21st Bowls and Books at the Rhode Center for the Arts on a chilly Wednesday in downtown Kenosha.

Sixteen vendors served some of their favorite soups. All patrons receive a souvenir bowl and an opportunity to vote for their favorite soup. The top vote-getters for each session receive a plaque and local bragging rights.

All proceeds benefit ongoing restoration and upkeep at the Rhode Center for the Arts and support Kenosha’s Lakeside Players.

“This is probably the neatest community event,” Kenosha’s Jill Geb said. “I never miss this one. Never.”

Kenosha’s Judy Rossow started the event in 2001. She was the former Lakeshore Business Improvement District president, Rotary Club of Kenosha president and Kenoshan of the Year who was instrumental in preserving the Rhode Center for the Arts.

Rossow died on March 20, 2021. Her daughter Sharon Rossow took over the event to carry on a local tradition.

“(Judy Rossow) was probably the kindest person,” said Katie Gray, a member of the Lakeside Players Board of Directors.

“She cared so much about the community. If you knew Kenosha, you knew Judy. We call her our fairy godmother of the theater. She helped save the theater several times.”

Bowls and Books is the largest single-day fundraiser for the Lakeside Players. The event was in limbo following Rossow’s death and the pandemic.

It returned to record crowds in 2023.

“I feel like mom’s here for this event,” Sharon Rossow said. “Hopefully, she’s happy with what we’ve done.”

