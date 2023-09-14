Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha police warn elderly people targeted in new fraud

The victims were called by an "attorney" claiming to call on behalf of their arrested grandchild who required bail money.
scam-generic-phones
wfts
scam-generic-phones
Posted at 6:03 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 19:03:47-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two elderly victims were targeted for potential fraud that occurred on Sept. 12, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims were called by an "attorney" claiming to call on behalf of their arrested grandchild who required bail money.

Money was to be withdrawn in cash and the victims were instructed to meet up with a "bail bondsman" at the victim's homes.

The suspects parked from a distance of the houses and called the "attorney." The meetings ended with the exchange of large sums of cash.

The State of Wisconsin does not practice the use of bail bondsmen. All bail is posted at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device