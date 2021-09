KENOSHA — After receiving two reports of spiked drinks, the Kenosha Police Department is warning people not to leave their drinks unattended and to not accept drinks from strangers.

In a Facebook post, Kenosha police say these reports are under investigation.

According to a survey by American Addiction Centers, 44% of men and 56% of women have unknowingly experienced spiked food or drinks. More than half of the 969 survey respondents say these spiking incidents happened in college.

