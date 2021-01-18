Kenosha police sergeant dies after snowmobile accident, department says

IRON COUNTY — A Kenosha police sergeant has died after a weekend snowmobile accident, the department announced on its Facebook page Sunday.

The Kenosha Police Department said Sgt. Trevor Albrecht died on Saturday from injuries sustained during a snowmobile accident in northern Wisconsin. The Associated Press reported that the Iron County Sheriff's Office said Albrecht's snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight and hit several trees. Life-saving efforts were made, but Albrecht died from his injuries.

Albrecht, an Army veteran, was in charge of the department's Special Investigations Unit.

"He left a positive impact on all those he encountered," wrote the department on Facebook. "He will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Albrecht family during this tragic time."

