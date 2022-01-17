Kenosha police seek missing 64-year-old man, last seen on city's south side

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 64-year-old man.

Police say Jeffrey O'Connor was last seen on the city's south side near 36th Ave. and 85th Street Sunday afternoon.

O'Connor left home on foot around 3 p.m. He did not take any belongings with him.

If you see O'Connor you are asked to contact Kenosha police at 262-605-5203.

