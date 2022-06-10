Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha police respond to reports of armed person at Jefferson Elementary School

Kenosha Police
facebook.com/Kenosha Police Department
TMJ4
Kenosha Police
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:20:52-04

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police said they responded to Jefferson Elementary School around 9:30 a.m. Friday for reports of an armed person.

The department said a large and rapid police response was initiated at the school. The suspect was taken into custody quickly for a mental health evaluation.

Kenosha police said no one was injured.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

Freedom Ball Auction: Bid now!