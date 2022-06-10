Kenosha police respond to reports of armed person at Jefferson Elementary School

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police said they responded to Jefferson Elementary School around 9:30 a.m. Friday for reports of an armed person.

The department said a large and rapid police response was initiated at the school. The suspect was taken into custody quickly for a mental health evaluation.

Kenosha police said no one was injured.

