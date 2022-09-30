Watch Now
Kenosha police respond to reported gunshots on Frank Elementary school grounds

There are currently no known injuries nor is anyone is custody.
Posted at 5:27 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 18:27:39-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to Frank Elementary School around 4 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.

Police not only heard gunshots but also received 911 calls that reported the gunshots too.

After an investigation, police say there is evidence of a shooting on the school grounds.

Currently, there are no known injuries and there is no one in custody.

School was not in session for students at Frank Elementary on Friday.

Police are continuing to investigate the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detectives at (262)-605-5203. If you would like to report information anonymously you an call Crime Stoppers at (262)-656-7333.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

