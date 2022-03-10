Kenosha Police report multiple drug overdoses recently, suspect fentanyl-laced heroin

KENOSHA — Police in Kenosha said the city has experienced multiple overdoses recently, and they suspect fentanyl-laced heroin may be the culprit.

The Kenosha Police Department posted an awareness alert on Twitter Wednesday saying some of the recent overdoses resulted in death. Now, they suspect fentanyl-laced heroin may be rampant within the city.

The police department said it is working to locate the source so it can be stopped.

The news comes as fentanyl becomes more and more popular in the drug world. In 2021, 79% of drug deaths in Milwaukee County were from fentanyl and nationally, 104,000 people died from an overdose - a large portion of that spike coming from fentanyl overdoses.

Many parents who have lost children to fentanyl are now pushing for reform. Nationally, parents are asking for stricter penalties for those who deal drugs as well as more help for border patrol since they've been seizing record amounts of the drug.

Locally, a Franklin mother is working to raise awareness about fentanyl and overdoses after she lost her two children to the drug.

“I think people need to be aware of that,” Kathy Galipo of Franklin said. “That you can lose your loved ones so quickly, and not have any idea this is happening or that there was a problem. Fentanyl is being laced with everything. Everyone needs to know to be careful and aware. Talk to your kids. This hidden drug is killing families.”

Within the last two weeks the Kenosha area has experienced multiple drug overdose incidents, some of which resulted in death. KPD suspects fentanyl laced heroin to be rampant within our City. KPD is working on locating and stopping the source.#SayNoToDrugs — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) March 9, 2022

