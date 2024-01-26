KENOSHA, Wis. -- A Kenosha Police officer was struck head on by a pickup truck and injured around 6 a.m. Friday while assisting traffic at the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. She has been released from the hospital.

The 29-year-old officer was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie. She is a five-year veteran on the force. The officer is in stable condition, according to Kenosha Police chief Patrick Patton.

Kenosha Police responded to an injury accident around 4:30 a.m. Friday when a vehicle struck an electrical pole in the 5000 block of Sheridan Road.

The accident knocked out power for several hours in the surrounding area and shut down traffic lights at multiple intersections on busy Sheridan Road.

The officer struck by the vehicle was in the process of creating a three-way stop at the intersection of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road – across the street from Froedtert Hospital South – when she was struck in the crosswalk.

Body cam footage shows a white GMC Sierra stop at the intersection and then drive forward with the officer directly in front of the vehicle.

Kenosha Police Officer hit head-on by pickup truck during a power outage

Patton said the incident was accidental and the driver remained cooperative at the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation for the officer-involved incident.



