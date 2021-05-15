Kenosha Police led on chase into Illinois

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police were sent to a disturbance just after midnight on May 14 after reports of shots being fired.

Officers were given an update as to where the possible suspect vehicle was located and a pursuit ensued. The chase crossed into Illinois where the suspect was apprehended.

TyShawn B. Ridgeway was taken into custody on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding, both of which are felonies.

While apprehending Ridgeway in an apartment, officers found DayShawn S. Davis, 18, deceased from gunshot wounds.

Detectives worked to gather information that led to the arrest of two adults. Homicide charges are expected for one and a charge of aiding a felon is expected for another.

Both were taken into custody in Illinois. The suspects will not be identified until charges are filed.

