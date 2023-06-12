Kenosha police investigating possible triple shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating what they are calling a possible triple shooting Sunday.

According to a statement from Kenosha police, officers heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. They found a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. A hospital then informed them they received another person with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Later that morning Kenosha police say a police department in Illinois contacted them to say a person with gunshot injuries arrived at a hospital who may have been shot in Kenosha.

Police say they have no one in custody. Police said "there is little to no cooperation with this investigation" among residents.



