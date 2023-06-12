Watch Now
Kenosha police investigating possible triple shooting

One victim may have crossed the border into Illinois with gunshot injuries, according to Kenosha police
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 11:33:57-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are investigating what they are calling a possible triple shooting Sunday.

According to a statement from Kenosha police, officers heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m. They found a victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. A hospital then informed them they received another person with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Later that morning Kenosha police say a police department in Illinois contacted them to say a person with gunshot injuries arrived at a hospital who may have been shot in Kenosha.

Police say they have no one in custody. Police said "there is little to no cooperation with this investigation" among residents.

