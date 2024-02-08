Kenosha Police Department unveils squad dedicated to keeping roads safe

KENOSHA, Wis. — In response to community concerns, Kenosha Police Department has unveiled the newest addition to its Traffic Interdiction Unit.

A squad car designated to curb dangerous drivers is on the road 24 hours a day.

“They’re out on the roads with a purpose,” Kenosha Police Lt. Josh Hecker said. “They’re driven by citizens’ complaints, by aldermanic complaints, by complaints from the mayor’s office.”

Speeding and running red lights remain the community’s biggest concern, according to police.

It’s not uncommon to see cars speed through yellow and red lights, leaving cars in the left-turn lane vulnerable to a collision.

“Running a yellow light is also a crime,” Hecker said. “It’s a violation of traffic laws. You can run a red light. You can run a yellow light. Both are ticketed offenses.”

The Traffic Interdiction Unit was created two years ago. Motor vehicle accidents have decreased from 6,281 in 2022 to 2,991 in 2023, according to Kenosha Police.

Local residents said more needs to be done.

“It’s bad,” Christian Sawa of Kenosha said. “Nobody follows the speed limit anymore I’ve realized.”

Kenosha’s Joy Yancey said the biggest issue is excessive speed.

“Slow down,” Yancey said. “You’re going to get there. As long as you get there safe, that’s all that matters.”

Kenosha Police said its traffic unit will continue to be vigilant with speeders and red-light violators. It also focus on reckless driving and equipment violations like loud mufflers.

