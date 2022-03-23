Kenosha Police Department to sell K9 stuffed animals

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department will be selling Hero Industries canine unit stuffed animals, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The plushies will be designed and named after the canines at the Kenosha Police Department.

This idea comes after the Waukesha County Sherriff’s Department sold K9 stuffed animals and donated 100% of the proceeds to United for the Waukesha Community Fund.

The Kenosha Police Department said it will provide more information regarding the sale of the K9 plushies soon.

