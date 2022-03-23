Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha Police Department to sell K9 stuffed animals

K9 stuffed animals at Kenosha Police Department
Kenosha Police Department Facebook
K9 stuffed animals at Kenosha Police Department
K9 stuffed animals at Kenosha Police Department
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 09:40:04-04

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department will be selling Hero Industries canine unit stuffed animals, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The plushies will be designed and named after the canines at the Kenosha Police Department.

This idea comes after the Waukesha County Sherriff’s Department sold K9 stuffed animals and donated 100% of the proceeds to United for the Waukesha Community Fund.

The Kenosha Police Department said it will provide more information regarding the sale of the K9 plushies soon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku