Kenosha Police Department joins Ring Neighbors to allow residents to share safety concerns

KENOSHA, Wisc. — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) announced Monday they have joined Ring Neighbors.

The network allows residents to share safety concerns about crime in the community. The app will let users post videos, distribute photos, post text, and receive real-time safety alerts.

According to the department, from a law enforcement standpoint, police will be able to view posts and ask residents for any videos they might have captured. The department says police can also reach out by messaging users in areas where crime occur. Ring Neighbors helps police to obtain essential data, KPD says.

“This is yet another tool for KPD to connect with our community”, said Interim Chief Eric Larsen

You do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone can join by downloading the Neighbors app to their smartphone.

All posts are anonymous. A user's name or address would only be shown if a user chooses to display the information.

Neighbors is also not monitored 24/7 by police. If you need to report a crime or suspicious activity, you must call 911 for emergencies or 262-656-1234 for non-emergencies.

