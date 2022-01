KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have released body camera video of emergency crews rescuing a man from Lake Michigan on Jan. 14.

The body camera footage shows an officer grabbing supplies from his truck and then rushing to the scene to help save a 68-year-old man who slipped in while fishing. Police posted the video to Facebook on Jan. 24.

It's not clear exactly how the man slipped off the pier or if he sustained any injuries.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip