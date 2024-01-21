Pilot injured in Kenosha helicopter crash

KENOSHA — A pilot was injured in a helicopter crash at Kenosha Regional Airport on Sunday, Jan. 21.

According to Kenosha Police, they responded to the airport around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, along with the Kenosha Fire Department.

Police said the helicopter was about 20 feet high when the pilot lost control and it crashed to the ground.

The pilot sustained minor injuries, however the helicopter was heavily damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

