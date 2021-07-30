Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha PD investigates fatal shooting at 52nd St. / 19th Ave.

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
kenosha police
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 22:43:47-04

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a fatal shooting at 52nd Street and 19th Avenue Thursday evening.

KPD was specific in a social media post that this was not a police-involved shooting.

KPD initially said they were investigating a shooting in the area of 52nd Street and 19th Avenue just before 7 p.m. Officers closed streets between 22nd Avenue and 18th Avenue to the public.

In a second statement, police confirmed the shooting was a homicide. Suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. 52nd Street remains closed between 22nd and 18th avenues.

The victim was not identified.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo