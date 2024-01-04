Kenosha officials issue warning following a deadly spike in drug overdoses

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County officials are issuing a public warning following a recent spike in drug overdoses.

Nine deadly overdoses were reported in Kenosha in a recent 12-day stretch, including three in the same day, according to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall.

The deceased range in age from late-20s to mid-50s.

“If you’re taking illicit drugs and you’re not getting them from a prescriber, you’re playing Russian roulette,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said.

A variety of substances are believed to be involved in these deaths, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit prescription pills.

Many street drugs are being laced with deadly narcotics including fentanyl, according to Zoerner.

“A man was dying after smoking marijuana,” Zoerner said. “No one was more surprised than he was.”

Hope Council Executive Director Michelle Sandberg unveiled the first of multiple Narcan vending machines arriving soon on Thursday.

The free vending machine is located outside Hope Council, 6103 39th Ave. It includes Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

“All you have to do is push the buttons, just like you’re going to order a Diet Coke,” Sandberg said. “There’s no limits and there’s no questions asked.”

Those struggling with substance abuse are encouraged to contact Kenosha County Behavioral Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

