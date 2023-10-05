Kenosha musician Luke Olson joins Spotify's exclusive 'Billions Club'

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Luke Olson is the newest member of Spotify’s “Billions Club.”

The Walters’ front man joined the elite company with the band’s smash hit “I Love You So.” It recently topped one billion streams on Spotify.

“It’s like Taylor Swift, Drake, The Beatles … all these huge names,” Olson said. “Then there’s The Walters.”

Olson wrote “I Love You So” in 2014 – the band’s first song – and it soon became one of The Walters’ popular hits.

In 2021, the song went global when a celebrity shared it on TikTok. It climbed to No. 23 on Spotify’s Top 50 USA Chart, topped the charts in Indonesia, and became a well-known karaoke song in Asia.

It was at 1,047,644,069 streams on Wednesday.

“I always had the belief in myself,” said Olson, a former St. Joseph quarterback and state baseball champion. “Obviously, you don’t know what’s going to happen in life. You just do what you love and hopefully, it works out.”

The Walters kick off their fall tour on Oct. 26 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

