Kenosha mayoral candidates square off in public forum at Gateway Technical College

KENOSHA, Wis. — For the first time in nearly a decade, Kenosha will have a new mayor.

Eight of the nine Kenosha mayoral candidates participated in their first public forum on Thursday at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Conference Center.

One of them will replace John Antaramian, who is not seeking re-election. Antaramian served his first stint as Kenosha mayor from 1992 to 2008 and was re-elected in 2016.

“I think the next mayor has an opportunity to put a spotlight on the positive things that Kenosha has to offer,” Kenosha resident John Bush said.

Longtime alderman David Bogdala, civic leader Lydia Spottswood, and social media influencer Koerri Elijah Washington were the first to declare candidacy.

Others participating in Thursday’s forum included Gregory Bennett Jr., Tony Garcia, Elizabeth Garcia, Kelly MacKay, and Andreas Mayer. Mary Morgan was absent.

The spring election is April 2. A primary will be held on Feb. 20 to narrow it down to two candidates.

A city that weathered recent tough times, Kenosha will have an opportunity to start a new chapter this spring.

Kenosha resident Patty Fullin said she wants Kenosha to be known for its wonderful lakefront, parks, and people, not riots or protests.

“I don’t want our community to be that, because we are not that,” Kenosha resident Patty Fullin said.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip