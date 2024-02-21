Kenosha mayor spring primary results: Bogdala, Spottswood on to spring election

KENOSHA, Wis. — In a crowded primary for Kenosha mayor, David F. Bogdala and Lydia Spottswood both advanced to the spring general election on April 2nd.

Bogdala received 39.2 percent of the support, which was the most overall during Tuesday's primary, while Spottswood got 31.1 percent of the votes.

Bogdala told TMJ4 News he was proud of everyone, as well as Kenosha after the results were announced Tuesday.

"I think what they have been able to deliver tonight is a strong message. They're ready, and they're ready for someone who's willing to lead on day one. And I believe I'm that person, I'm looking forward to it," Bogdala said.

Spottswood told TMJ4 News she was thankful and that her supporters made history on Tuesday.

"I don't think there's ever been a woman in a final for a mayoral campaign in Kenosha, so this feels really wonderful," Spottswood said.

The top two of the nine candidates advance, meaning that the others, Kelly MacKay, Koerri Elijah, Gregory Bennet Jr, Tony Garcia, Mary Morgan, Andreas Meyer and Elizabeth Garcia were all eliminated.

Bogdala and Spottswood will vie to replace outgoing mayor John Antaramian, who is not seeking re-election.



