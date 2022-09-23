Kenosha man pleads guilty to throwing brick at officer, knocking him unconscious during 2020 unrest

A 29-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty to injuring a police officer during the unrest of August 2020.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, Ashton Howard was part of a crowd that gathered near the shooting location. According to a written plea agreement, some people in the crowd became violent and a police car was damaged. As a Kenosha officer attempted to get and move the damaged car, Howard threw a brick at one of the officers. The officer was hit in the head and knocked unconscious, the DOJ says.

Sentencing for Howard is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023. Howard faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces a term of supervised release after any period of imprisonment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kenosha Police Department investigated the case.

