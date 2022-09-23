Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kenosha man pleads guilty to throwing brick at officer, knocking him unconscious during 2020 unrest

As a Kenosha police officer attempted to move a damaged police car, Ashton Howard threw a brick at the officer's head, knocking him unconscious.
Kenosha amid unrest
Copyright 2020 Associated Press
David Goldman/AP
Bystanders look on as cars burn after protesters set fire to a used auto lot late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Kenosha amid unrest
Posted at 3:50 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 16:50:45-04

A 29-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty to injuring a police officer during the unrest of August 2020.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020, Ashton Howard was part of a crowd that gathered near the shooting location. According to a written plea agreement, some people in the crowd became violent and a police car was damaged. As a Kenosha officer attempted to get and move the damaged car, Howard threw a brick at one of the officers. The officer was hit in the head and knocked unconscious, the DOJ says.

Sentencing for Howard is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023. Howard faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces a term of supervised release after any period of imprisonment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kenosha Police Department investigated the case.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need