Kenosha man charged with homicide, in custody on $1M cash bond

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 22-year-old Kenosha man faces life in prison after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Thursday in a Kenosha courtroom.

Treshawn Tooks is accused of killing 20-year-old Julian Flores of Kenosha on Feb. 10 outside a house near Sheridan Road and 42nd Street.

Autopsy determined Flores was shot twice in the chest and once in the leg.

According to the investigation, Tooks was spotted on surveillance purchasing three pieces of Laffy Taffy candy from nearby Westown Foods. Kenosha Police discovered two of those wrappers at the scene of the murder.

Tooks was arrested on Feb. 15 in Arkansas. He was extradited to Kenosha where he made his initial court appearance.

Through an interpreter, the victim’s family asked for a $10,000,000 cash bond. Court commissioner William Michel issued $1,000,000 instead.

Tooks is due back in court on March 8.

