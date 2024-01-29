Kenosha man charged after high-speed joyride ends in flames

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 30-year-old Kenosha man accused of joyriding at speeds over 100 miles per hour with two teenagers in the car was charged with multiple crimes on Monday.

Rickey Daniel was charged with hit-and-run with injury, multiple counts of reckless endangering safety, reckless driving, bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

He was issued a $30,000 cash bond.

Kenosha Police responded to the 2800 block of Washington Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police body cam footage shows an unoccupied vehicle with heavy front-end damage engulfed in flames.

According to the court records, Daniel came home from a night of drinking and asked two teenagers at the house if they wanted to go for a ride.

After doing donuts and speeding through city roads, they rear-ended another vehicle. The driver inside the struck vehicle remained at the scene. He complained of neck pain, according to criminal complaint.

All three occupants inside Daniel’s car ran from the scene. Officers recovered Daniel’s cell phone from the vehicle and found him asleep at his house.

Both teenagers were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

Daniel is due back in court Feb. 8.



