Kenosha man arrested after police find dead man in basement

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man has been arrested after officers found a dead man in a basement Monday with a knife wound, according to police.

Justin L. Tercek, 41 was arrested Monday after police identified him as a person of interest in the case and shared photos of him with the public.

According to a Facebook post from the Kenosha Police Department, it all started just before noon Monday, when officers responded to a report of a man who said someone had possibly entered his home in the 8500 block of 18th Ave. Police observed that the back door was broken, but nobody was found inside.

Police were called back to the same home at about 2:30 p.m. for another burglary report. A caller told police they saw blood outside the back door.

This time, officers found a 52-year-old man dead in the basement with a knife wound. They also found a wounded dog, which later died.

Detectives began a homicide investigation, and Tercek was identified as a person of interest. At about 6:30 p.m., officers saw him in an alley near 50th St. and 22nd Ave. and arrested him.

Police believe there are no other suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name is not being released at this time out of respect to the family, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error