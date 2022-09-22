Kenosha launches construction of $100M citywide all-fiber Internet network

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha and SiFi Networks announced Thursday the official construction launch of the $100 million Kenosha FiberCity project, which will provide a citywide all-fiber Internet network.

According to a news release, the project is being funded privately and will provide access to all of Kenosha's 40,000 households, businesses, and institutions. The internet will have speeds up to 10 Gbps, which officials say are among the fastest residential speeds available in the country.

“Kenosha residents and businesses will see a great benefit from the Kenosha FiberCity project, ensuring that affordable, high-speed internet service is available throughout the entire city,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said.

The Open Access network allows fiber infrastructure to be shared by multiple service providers, whether that be internet, wireless, or other services, according to a news release.

The project will be constructed at no cost or risk to taxpayers. Construction will take about three years to complete and will be followed by a phased construction timeline, neighborhood-by-neighborhood. Winter may alter the timeline.

SiFi Networks privately funds, builds, and operates citywide open-access enabled fiber networks across the country, according to their website. To learn more about fiber optics and the FiberCity project, visit SiFi's website.

