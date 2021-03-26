Menu

Kenosha identifies 55 people facing charges for August 2020 riots

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced that 55 people have been identified and charged with crimes related to the Kenosha riots in August 2020.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 26, 2021
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced that 55 people have been identified and charged with crimes related to the Kenosha riots in August 2020.

Protests and riots broke out after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Miskinis said that people we charged for the following: arson, burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of narcotics, possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, battery, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct.
Six of those charged were identified as juveniles, according to Miskinis.

The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to identify more individuals who were connected to the riots. Miskinis said more arrests are expected in the coming months.

