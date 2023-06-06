Kenosha ICU nurse, military husband lose home to fire on Memorial Day

KENOSHA, Wis. — As they looked at what was left of the house they've lived in for years, Brianna Henry and her husband Derrick say they're lucky to be alive after a late-night fire destroyed their home last week.

"It's unbelievable to think that in a blink of an eye, everything could be taken away from you," said Brianna. "Our roof caved in, our ceiling caved in. The only room that wasn't touched was our bedroom."

Kenosha Memorial Day Fire 1

The couple had just finished celebrating Derrick's birthday on Memorial Day and were getting ready for bed when one of their neighbors started banging on their door.

"I was like who is it and she goes your house is on fire," said Brianna.

They say the fire started inside their garage and quickly spread throughout their home.

TMJ4

"It was just pitch-black smoke everywhere," said Derrick.

Thankfully, Derrick and Brianna were able to get out safely. However, on top of losing their pet cat in the fire, they lost their entire home.

"I feel like a piece of me is gone. I feel like a hole inside of me," said Brianna.

Now, a couple who've dedicated their lives to serving others: Brianna, a long-time ICU nurse at Ascension Hospital, and Derrick, a 15-year active military member with the Illinois National Guard, are turning to the community for help. They launched a GoFundMe in hopes of being able to get back on their feet.

"For as much as we give back, we never ask for anything," said Brianna. "We are so used to helping others, and now we know what it feels like to be on the receiving end."

If you'd like to donate and support the Henry family, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip