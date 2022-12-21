Kenosha hostage situation: 2 of the 3 victims released from hospital

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two victims who were injured during a hostage shooting situation in Kenosha this week were recently released from the hospital.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), one more individual remains hospitalized.

Police responded to the 1300 block of 56th Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday for a report of an active shooter. As police approached, officers were shot at by the male suspect and police returned fire. Police then entered the home after hearing reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside the house with the shooter.

Officials say there were two gunshot victims; it is unclear how the third victim was injured in the incident.

The suspected shooter is dead. His motive is not yet known.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has taken over the case. DCI says the involved officers were placed on administrative assignment but did not disclose how many officers were moved. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

