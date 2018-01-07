Kenosha father who shed 175 pounds featured on TODAY Show

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha middle school teacher, too embarrassed to step on the scale, shed 175 pounds in just two years.

Justin Weber began his journey in 2014 when he was too embarrassed to look at the numbers on the scale once he reached 375 pounds.

When he first started his journey, he tells TODAY'S TMJ4 he could not use a stationary bike, because it had a 300-pound weight limit.

He says his biggest motivation of all, was his newborn son Jonah.

"Trying to be the dad that I wanted to be for him. I knew at 375 pounds, there's no way that I could do that," said Weber.

His calorie limit shrunk, along with his size.

His story shared on social media garnered the attention of the TODAY SHOW in New York, where he was flown out to talk to Kathy Lee and Hoda Kotb live in studio.