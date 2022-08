KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) seized multiple firearms and drugs during a recent investigation.

The Kenosha Police Department said Thursday the seizure was based on a drug investigation into a suspect who was selling to juveniles.

Law enforcement found nine firearms within the drug house, as well as 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3.5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl, and 2,584 grams of THC.

Money, which was proceeds of drug sales, was also seized.

