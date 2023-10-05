Kenosha domestic incident, 2 men open fire on each other, schools notified, police say

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two adult men opened fire on each other during a domestic incident in Kenosha, police say, leading a nearby school to take safety measures Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Kenosha police, one of the alleged shooters was shot himself, in the leg, and brought to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

When the shooters opened fire, their bullets exited the apartment complex they were in.

Following the shooting, police stopped a vehicle fleeing the scene. Inside officers found a 27-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, as well as a handgun. Soon after police located the other alleged shooter and took him into custody.

Kenosha police said the domestic incident involved the injured man, another 31-year-old male Pleasant Prairie resident and a 24-year-old female Kenosha resident.

Inside the apartment, police say they found a variety of illegal drugs.

No one was injured during the incident.

October 5th, 2023



On Wednesday October 4th, 2023 at about 2:23 pm Officers of the Kenosha Police Department



responded to the 1700 block of Birch Rd. for a report of multiple shots fired with at least one person



being shot. Officers received additional information about vehicles fleeing the area as they responded to



the scene. A vehicle that had fled the scene was stopped in the 1900 block of Sheridan Rd. In that



vehicle, Officers located a handgun and a 27-year-old male Kenosha resident with a gunshot wound to



his leg. This adult male was transported to a hospital and his injury is non-life-threatening.



At the same time, other Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in the 1700 block of Birch Rd.



Officers quickly learned that this was a domestic incident between the adult male mentioned above,



another 31-year-old male Pleasant Prairie resident and a 24-year-old female Kenosha resident. During



this altercation, the two adult males exchanged gunfire, firing multiple rounds outside of an apartment



complex. The adult male with a gunshot wound was one of these shooters. With one shooter still



unaccounted for, Officers were immediately in contact with Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) staff



due to the proximity of a local elementary school. The school implemented their safety procedures and



made proper notifications. Officers very quickly located the second, adult male shooter. He was taken



into custody without incident and another handgun was recovered.



During a search of the vehicle that was stopped by Officers, the following narcotics were recovered:



Cocaine, Marijuana, Fentanyl, MDMA, and miscellaneous other pills. During a search of the residence



where the altercation occurred, Officers recovered: Psilocybin (mushrooms), Marijuana, Cocaine,



Fentanyl, and MDMA. No other people were injured during this exchange of gunfire and both suspects



are in custody.



Patrol Officers, Detectives and our Special Investigations Unit (SIU) did an outstanding job, working



together, quickly apprehending these suspects and restoring peace in our community.



This remains an open and active investigation, there are no further details at this time.





