Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth faces no charges after alleged misappropriation of money investigation

MILWAUKEE — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will not be charged following an investigation for alleged misappropriation of money.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm was assigned to review the case.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office (MCDAO) said in a memo Wednesday that it received a request from the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office to act as a special prosecutor regarding Sheriff Beth. The request alleges Sheriff Beth misused County funds by authorizing "stipend" payments to employees of the Sheriff's Department, MCDAO said.

The investigation was reviewed for charges involving Misconduct in Public Office and if violations of the Kenosha County Municipal Code occurred.

MCDAO concluded that in early 2022, Sheriff Beth authorized "stipends" to sheriff admission and release specialists and the support operations manager. The "stipends" were done with the intent to retain qualified employees and had no personal enrichment by Sheriff Beth, MCDAO said.

"While engaging in these 'stipends' in the incorrect manner, Sheriff Beth was attempting to exercise his statutory and constitutional duty to maintain and operate the jail," MCDAO said. "His actions lacked knowledge that they were beyond his authority and intent to exceed that authority."

Sheriff Beth announced earlier this year that he will be retiring on Jan. 3, 2023. The next Kenosha County Sheriff will be decided in November's General Election.

