Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for alleged misappropriation of money

It appears Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth could have a criminal case coming against him soon.

Kenosha County leaders, who do not want to be named in this article, tell TMJ4 the case revolves around an alleged misappropriation of money. One of our sources provided more details by saying, “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime.”

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has been assigned to review the case.

Court documents confirm Kenosha County’s District Attorney asked a judge last month to name Chisholm as Special Prosecutor. That request was granted.

Because this is still an active and pending case, neither Kenosha nor Milwaukee County will share any details.

Sheriff Beth did not return our calls for comment.

The Kenosha County Sheriff Department's Public Information Officer said he wasn’t aware of the investigation and confirmed Sheriff Beth was unavailable Thursday.

Sheriff Beth announced earlier this year that he will be retiring on Jan. 3, 2023. The next Kenosha County Sheriff will be decided in November's General Election.

