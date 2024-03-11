Kenosha County roundabouts slowing traffic, preventing serious injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. — Roundabouts are here to stay and there’s more on the way.

Some of Kenosha County’s most dangerous intersections have been replaced with roundabouts to “calm” traffic and prevent serious injuries.

It’s been a success, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana.

“The result has been safer intersections, less serious crashes, less injuries,” Smetana said. “It’s been a win-win not only for public safety but the village and state as a whole.”

There are eight roundabouts that touch Kenosha County-maintained roads. Plans for a new roundabout are slated at Highway EZ (39th Avenue) and Russell Road.

Roundabouts include:



Highways C and MB

Highways C and H

Highway H and Bain Station Road

Highways A and Y

Highway G (Wood Road) and the entrance to UW-Parkside

Highway EZ (39 th Avenue) and Highway 165

Highway ML (Springbrook Road) and Highway 165

Highway EZ (39th Avenue) and Springbrook Road

Clemente Abongwa, Director of Kenosha County Highways Clemente Abongwa said the county’s newest roundabout -- located at Highway A and Highway Y (22nd Avenue) -- has made an immediate impact.

The intersection averaged six to nine serious accidents every year, according to Abongwa. There have been three minor collisions since the roundabout opened in 2023.

"The first one was hitting a deer,” Abongwa said. “Second one was somebody driving under the influence, alcohol and drugs and hit a curb. Third was a side swipe, fender bender.”

Abongwa said local drivers have grown accustomed to the area’s many roundabouts.

“The more people got used to them, the more they liked them,” Abongwa said.

