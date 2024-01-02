Kenosha County medical examiner sets warning after string of overdose deaths

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office issued a warning to the public after there was a string of suspected overdose deaths.

According to medical examiner Patrice Hall, the office responded to nine cases in a recent 12-day period, including three on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The office says the dead range in age from late-20s to mid-50s, and the deaths happened in various locations in the City of Kenosha and west of Interstate 94.

Several substances are believed to be involved, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines, and counterfeit prescription pills. Hall said the exact cause of each month won't be known until toxicology results, which could take months.

“I can’t stress enough how great of a risk people are taking if they use illegal drugs and counterfeit pills,” Hall said. “Substances of all sorts are being laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly when used even in small amounts. If you obtain drugs illegally, you truly do not know what you are getting.”

Those who are seeking help for themselves or loved ones can contact the Kenosha County Behavioral Health Resource Center at 262-764-8555.

“One life lost is too many, and there are resources available that can save lives,” Hall said. “I encourage people to be aware of what is available.”

More information about the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition can be found at kenoshacounty.org.

