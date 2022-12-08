Kenosha County man charged with possession of child pornography had explosives in his home

SALEM, Wis. — A Kenosha County man is facing nearly 40 charges after he allegedly possessed child pornography as a registered sex offender and kept improvised explosives in his home.

Daniel Olszewski, 41 of Salem, is facing 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, five felony counts of sex offender registry violation, and 20 felony counts of possession of improvised explosions.

According to a criminal complaint, a Kenosha County sheriff's detective received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Sept. 23. The report indicated a user uploaded an image of suspected child sexual abuse. The detective began investigating the associated IP address.

On Nov. 11, a search warrant was obtained for an email account associated with the IP address. The complaint says nearly 100 images depicting child sexual abuse were sent from the account on June 22.

According to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, Olszewski is a lifetime registrant with GPS monitoring due to prior convictions for possession of child pornography in Racine County. His GPS location history showed he was often at a residence in Salem when the images were uploaded through the IP address that was under investigation. An investigation also revealed he uploaded images of child pornography to Snapchat servers in Milwaukee, the complaint says. Olszewski was splitting time living in homes in both Salem and Milwaukee. Young children lived in both of the residences.

On Monday, a search warrant was issued for Olszewski and his truck, Salem residence, and all computers and digital devices associated with him. The following day, a detective found a smartphone and an empty prescription bottle of Sildenafil in Olszewski's room. Between a nightstand and wall, two zip-lock freezer bags containing 20 improvised explosive devices were found. The complaint says the explosives are commonly referred to as "half sticks" or "Full Sticks" of dynamite.

Olszewski's cash bond was set at $150,000 during his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for next week.

