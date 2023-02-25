Kenosha County man arrested, 23 dogs and drugs found during search

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County man was arrested Friday after authorities seized several dogs and drugs during a search warrant at a home in Kenosha.

On Friday morning, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, KSD Tactical Response Team, and KPD Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted a search warrant in the 6800 black of 14th Avenue.

During the search, authorities seized over $2,500, 3.5 grams of cocaine, .7 grams of heroin, and over 800 grams of marijuana.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says 23 dogs were also located at the residence. Based on the number of dogs and puppies, authorities believe an illegal breeding operation was occurring inside the home. That suspicion is being further investigated by KPD Community Service Officers.

The dogs will be transported to Safe Harbor.

The suspect was taken into custody for the following charges:



Possess with intent to deliver marijuana (more than 200 g) {Enhancer – 1000 feet of school / 2 nd Subsequent}

Subsequent} Possession of Cocaine - {Enhancer – 1000 feet of school / 2 nd Subsequent}

Subsequent} Possession of Heroin - {Enhancer – 1000 feet of school / 2 nd Subsequent}

Subsequent} Maintaining a Drug House

