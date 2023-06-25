Kenosha County Deputy finds hit-and-run victim dead on side of highway, reward offered

KENOSHA COUNTY — A 36-year-old Kenosha man is dead following a hit-and-run that happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputy was traveling west on 52nd Street, also known as State Trunk Highway 158, and 88th Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. when they saw a person laying unresponsive on the shoulder of the road.

The deputy stopped and immediately started life-saving techniques, but the man was found to be deceased.

Due to the death being a result of a crash, Kenosha County's Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Car parts were found at the crash site, so there is damage to the vehicle that fled.

Assisting agencies include the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Departments as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or (800)807-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.

