KENOSHA — Kenosha County has created a new section to its website to help identify looters from the Kenosha unrest in Aug. 2020.

In total, there are 87 photos of people that Kenosha County suspects of looting.

The goal of this is to enlist the public's help to identify these suspected criminals.

If you notice anyone when looking at the photos, you can provide law enforcement with anonymous information via this submission page. Use the photo number as the reference.

