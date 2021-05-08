Kenosha County Administration Building reopening to the public next Monday

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Administration Building is reopening to the public for the first time since being damaged during unrest last summer.

The facility will reopen on Monday, May 10, the county said in a statement Friday.

The building has been closed since late August, when its front doors and windows were damaged during protests and unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The county says repairs to the historic structure are ongoing, and replacement of several large, first-floor display windows has not begun.

A temporary repair to the main entry doors will now however allow for the public to enter and exit the county building.

The Kenosha County Administration Building houses the offices of the County Executive, County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds. It is located at 1010 56th St. in downtown Kenosha.

The county says appointments for in-person services are encouraged and in some cases required. That includes marriage license applications through the County Clerk’s Office, and vital records requests and other real estate services from the Register of Deeds Office. You can schedule appointments on the county's website here.

