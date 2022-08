KENOSHA, Wis. — Voters will be able to share their opinion on whether Wisconsin should legalize marijuana this November.

The Kenosha Common Council voted in favor of adding the referendum to the ballot during Monday's meeting.

The referendum will measure the public's opinion on the legalization and taxation of marijuana for those who are 21 years old and older.

Several council members said it is a show of democracy to let voters let legislators in Madison know how they feel about the issue.

