Kenosha Co. drug bust: $4 million worth of cocaine uncovered, sheriff says

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha County overdose investigation uncovered nearly $4 million worth of narcotics from a drug trafficking organization.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, in February of 2021, deputies responded to a narcotics overdose investigation in the Village of Salem Lakes. Deputies administered narcan to the involved subject, saving that person's life.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) then initiated an investigation to identify the source of narcotics. After a lengthy investigation, officials say detectives uncovered a large drug trafficking organization in Pleasant Prairie. It was operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois. The organization also had ties throughout the United States and Mexico, according to the sheriff's office.

The office states in December of 2021, KDOG led a large-scale operation in cooperation with the DEA and FBI, which spanned through several states and jurisdictions.

The operation resulted in the seizure of the following:

48 Kilograms (106 lbs.) of cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl – (estimated street value of the seized cocaine is $4,000,000 – $6,000,000)

Approximately $50,000+ of recovered property stolen from the area.

$120,000 of personal assets that were determined to be used in the distribution of illicit narcotics.

Officials say the investigation is still active.

The identities of the subjects are not being released yet.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the county saw more than 40 fatal overdoses in 2021, primarily from fentanyl-laced narcotics.

