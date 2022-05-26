Kenosha armed robbery suspect escapes standoff with police

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are seeking a suspect wanted for an armed robbery after he escaped a police standoff on Wednesday.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, 34-year-old Ricardo Garcia robbed a local neighborhood grocery store with a handgun around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police received a tip that Garcia was at home in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue, police say.

Police responded and surrounded the house, including the Kenosha Police SWAT team. After hours of verbal commands to exit the home, SWAT conducted a search of the home.

However, police say Garcia was not located. Police believe he exited the home before it was completely contained.

Police say Garcia is believed to be armed and dangerous. He has multiple active warrants for his arrest, including the recent armed robbery.

If you know where Ricardo Garcia is please contact Detective Howard at 262-605-5203 or call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

